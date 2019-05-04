Don’s Expert Answers: Various vegetables amd flowers stunted and dying

Question From:

Deborah in Adelaide, Adelaide South Australia

Nature of problem:

Various vegetables amd flowers stunted and dying

Type of Plant (if known):

Nasturtiums, spring onions, zuchinnis, capsicums

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

All stunted and starting to loose leaves and die

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Jefferies raised garden bed mix

How often do you water the plant:

When first planted it was every day but lately it’s once a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6 approx

How long since you planted it:

12 weeks

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No but do seasol regularly

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Raised garden bed

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Seasol

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Deborah, I am almost certain that you have a poor quality potting mix, but lack of fertilising made matters worse. Dig a few 10cm deep holes to see if the potting mix is dry – if it is, get some Saturaid. Try fertilising with any vegetable fertiliser. In future, stick to Osmocote potting mixes – your potting mix may never be much good. Don