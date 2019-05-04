Don’s Expert Answers: Various vegetables amd flowers stunted and dying

Question From:
Deborah in Adelaide, Adelaide South Australia
Nature of problem:
Various vegetables amd flowers stunted and dying
Type of Plant (if known):
Nasturtiums, spring onions, zuchinnis, capsicums
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
All stunted and starting to loose leaves and die
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Jefferies raised garden bed mix
How often do you water the plant:
When first planted it was every day but lately it’s once a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6 approx
How long since you planted it:
12 weeks
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No but do seasol regularly
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Raised garden bed
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Seasol
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Deborah, I am almost certain that you have a poor quality potting mix, but lack of fertilising made matters worse. Dig a few 10cm deep holes to see if the potting mix is dry – if it is, get some Saturaid. Try fertilising with any vegetable fertiliser. In future, stick to Osmocote potting mixes – your potting mix may never be much good. Don