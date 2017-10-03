Don’s Expert Answers: Underplanting a Jacaranda with natives

Question From:
Tina in Tallegalla, Qld Queensland
Nature of problem:
Underplanting a Jacaranda with natives
Type of Plant (if known):
Jacaranda
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Part shade and dry climate
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Loam with clay under
How often do you water the plant:
Never
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Jacarandas are in full sun but when they have foliage the underplants won’t get any or much sun
How long since you planted it:
Old, well established jacarandas
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Out
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nothing
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
What natives in south east qld could i use as a screening hedge about 1.5m high along the base of a row of jacarandas on the roadside of our property?
Answer:
Hi Tina, Apart from rainforest plants, there aren’t many native plants that do well in the shade. I suggest a mix of orange flowering clivias and white flowering star jasmine as a groundcover: orange, white and blue/purple look stunning together. Also install an irrigation system under each tree – this is essential. Don