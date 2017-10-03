Don’s Expert Answers: Underplanting a Jacaranda with natives

Question From:

Tina in Tallegalla, Qld Queensland

Underplanting a Jacaranda with natives

Jacaranda

Part shade and dry climate

Loam with clay under

Never

Jacarandas are in full sun but when they have foliage the underplants won’t get any or much sun

Old, well established jacarandas

No

Out

Ground

Nothing

What natives in south east qld could i use as a screening hedge about 1.5m high along the base of a row of jacarandas on the roadside of our property?

Answer:

Hi Tina, Apart from rainforest plants, there aren’t many native plants that do well in the shade. I suggest a mix of orange flowering clivias and white flowering star jasmine as a groundcover: orange, white and blue/purple look stunning together. Also install an irrigation system under each tree – this is essential. Don

