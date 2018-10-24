Don’s Expert Answers: Old Jacaranda no flower buds this year

Question From:

Beverley Snell in Northcote , Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Old Jacaranda no flower buds this year

Type of Plant (if known):

25 yr old Jacaranda tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

no flower buds forming – has flowered every year of its life until now

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Merri Creek clay

How often do you water the plant:

Never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day

How long since you planted it:

approx 25 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No never

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Other Jacaranda trees nearby in Northcote seem to have no flower buds either

Huge numbers of possums – mostly ringtail

Answer:

Gee a photo sure would have helped Beverly. I would guess that dry conditions prevented the Jacarandas from flowering. Water it once a week for one hour with a Capital (cheap metal) sprinkler until the soil is moist again (about 2 months). It should flower next year. Don