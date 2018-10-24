Don’s Expert Answers: Old Jacaranda no flower buds this year

Question From:
Beverley Snell in Northcote , Melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
Old Jacaranda no flower buds this year
Type of Plant (if known):
25 yr old Jacaranda tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
no flower buds forming – has flowered every year of its life until now
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Merri Creek clay
How often do you water the plant:
Never
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
all day
How long since you planted it:
approx 25 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No never
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Other Jacaranda trees nearby in Northcote seem to have no flower buds either
Huge numbers of possums – mostly ringtail
Answer:
Gee a photo sure would have helped Beverly. I would guess that dry conditions prevented the Jacarandas from flowering. Water it once a week for one hour with a Capital (cheap metal) sprinkler until the soil is moist again (about 2 months). It should flower next year. Don