Don’s Expert Answers: Old Jacaranda no flower buds this year

Question From:
Beverley Snell in Northcote , Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:
Old Jacaranda no flower buds this year

Type of Plant (if known):
25 yr old Jacaranda tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
no flower buds forming – has flowered every year of its life until now

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Merri Creek clay

How often do you water the plant:
Never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
all day

How long since you planted it:
approx 25 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No never

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
Other Jacaranda trees nearby in Northcote seem to have no flower buds either

Huge numbers of possums – mostly ringtail

Answer:
Gee a photo sure would have helped Beverly. I would guess that dry conditions prevented the Jacarandas from flowering. Water it once a week for one hour with a Capital (cheap metal) sprinkler until the soil is moist again (about 2 months). It should flower next year. Don

