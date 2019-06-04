Don’s Expert Answers: Planting out citrus

Question From:

Carl in Mudgee, Nsw New South Wales

Planting out citrus

Tahitian Lime and eureka lemon

I have had these plants in terracotta pots for 10 years. I am considering planting them into the ground which is a heavy clay. Any tips for such a mature plant?

Heavy clay

Weekly

7 to 12

10 years

Yes… blood and bone every three months

Outdoors

Currently in pot

None

Answer:

Hi Carl, Some photos would have enabled to help you a lot better. Firstly, Mudgee is a very cold area to grow tropical citrus. They can survive, but they will hate your Winters: you need to find a frost-free, sunny area to plant them in. Equally you need to root prune the citrus a bit. Get a really sharp serrated knife and cut off the bottom 2cm of the root ball, and also shave off about 2cm of roots all the way around the sides, top to bottom. Do this in early August. Fertilise with citrus food in early September. Good luck, Don