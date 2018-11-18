Don’s Expert Answers: Transplanted tree – yes wrong time

Question From:

David in lake wendouree, Ballarat Victoria

Nature of problem:

Transplanted tree – yes wrong time

Type of Plant (if known):

manchurian Pear

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

both flowers and leaves have died ater forced transplanting – I had no option

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

every other

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

4 weeks

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

seaweed

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I realise I transplanted the tree when it was about to flower but had no option. Now everything has turned brown. The tree is/was about 4 years old, 4m high. How do I make it surviv. Do I just wait???

Answer:

Hi David. I guess that you just wait. You are forbidden from diagnosing your own problems on this page – why contact me if you already knew the answer?

You got it wrong. The problem was operator error. Just before flowering is a great time to replant. Where did you go wrong? You needed to almost drown the tree in water – ie you transplant it by almost flooding the roots in the new hole. Too late now though. Just wait & pray. The odds of recovery?….2%. Sorry, Don