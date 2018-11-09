Don’s Expert Answers: Spots and poor foliage

Question From:

Karen in Narangba, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Spots and poor foliage

Type of Plant (if known):

Yesterday today tomorrow

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Lots of Spots and poor leave growth as well as flowers

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy Loan

How often do you water the plant:

Once or twice a week depending on the weather

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun afternoon shade

How long since you planted it:

5 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Late wintet

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nothing

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have only been in this home for a year, but sadly this plant has been like this since moving here. I Pruned it hoping that would help, it come back ok, but it started again, it dropped its leaves and then got these dots. I am ready to dig it out, but I love these plants. HELP..

Answer:

I agree with your instincts – dig the plant out and move it to a sunnier position. Rest some shade cloth over stakes that you push in around it, or drape it in clear plastic for a month. Check how dry the roots are, and water the bejesus out of it for a couple of weeks. good luck,”Don