Don’s Expert Answers: Spots and poor foliage

Question From:
Karen in Narangba, Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Spots and poor foliage
Type of Plant (if known):
Yesterday today tomorrow
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Lots of Spots and poor leave growth as well as flowers
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy Loan
How often do you water the plant:
Once or twice a week depending on the weather
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun afternoon shade
How long since you planted it:
5 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Late wintet
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nothing
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I have only been in this home for a year, but sadly this plant has been like this since moving here. I Pruned it hoping that would help, it come back ok, but it started again, it dropped its leaves and then got these dots. I am ready to dig it out, but I love these plants. HELP..
Answer:
I agree with your instincts – dig the plant out and move it to a sunnier position. Rest some shade cloth over stakes that you push in around it, or drape it in clear plastic for a month. Check how dry the roots are, and water the bejesus out of it for a couple of weeks. good luck,”Don