Don’s Expert Answers: Rainbow lorikeet constantly noisy

Question From:
Kate in Karnup, Karnup Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Rainbow lorikeet constantly noisy
Type of Plant (if known):
–
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
–
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
–
How often do you water the plant:
–
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
–
How long since you planted it:
–
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
–
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
–
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
–
What other treatments have you given the plant:
–
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Kate, You didn’t send me any details regarding your bird, so I can’t be of much help to you. Maybe your bird is lonely, calling out to nearby or overhead lorikeets. That may mean that it is not a tame bird. When you tame them, you become their mate or partner in their eyes. Then, they don’t reed to call out to passing birds. If it is not a hand-tame pet, you might consider getting it a mate…that might shut it up. Don