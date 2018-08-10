Don’s Expert Answers: Rainbow lorikeet constantly noisy

Question From:

Kate in Karnup, Karnup Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Rainbow lorikeet constantly noisy

Type of Plant (if known):

–

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

–

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

–

How often do you water the plant:

–

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

–

How long since you planted it:

–

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

–

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

–

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

–

What other treatments have you given the plant:

–

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Kate, You didn’t send me any details regarding your bird, so I can’t be of much help to you. Maybe your bird is lonely, calling out to nearby or overhead lorikeets. That may mean that it is not a tame bird. When you tame them, you become their mate or partner in their eyes. Then, they don’t reed to call out to passing birds. If it is not a hand-tame pet, you might consider getting it a mate…that might shut it up. Don