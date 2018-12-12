Don’s Expert Answers: Cavoodle constantly barking at one side of our neighbours, now he is starting to scratch our new house glass windows, I do have a toddler which she is great with him we do always go out back and play with him. His 8 years old, please help as I’m ready to surrender him, which will be upsetting for my little one.

Question From:
vee in wallan, Melbourne Victoria
Cavoodle constantly barking at one side of our neighbours, now he is starting to scratch our new house glass windows, I do have a toddler which she is great with him we do always go out back and play with him. His 8 years old, please help as I’m ready to surrender him, which will be upsetting for my little one.
Answer:
Hi Vee, If it is that serious, as a last resort your vet can supply you with an electric collar that shocks him when he barks. There is also a company called Bark Busters Home Dog Training that may be able to help. Good luck, Don