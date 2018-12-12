Don’s Expert Answers: Cavoodle constantly barking at one side of our neighbours, now he is starting to scratch our new house glass windows, I do have a toddler which she is great with him we do always go out back and play with him. His 8 years old, please help as I’m ready to surrender him, which will be upsetting for my little one.

Question From:

vee in wallan, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Cavoodle constantly barking at one side of our neighbours, now he is starting to scratch our new house glass windows, I do have a toddler which she is great with him we do always go out back and play with him. His 8 years old, please help as I’m ready to surrender him, which will be upsetting for my little one.

Type of Plant (if known):

no

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

no

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

no

How often do you water the plant:

no

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

no

How long since you planted it:

no

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

no

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

no

What other treatments have you given the plant:

no

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Vee, If it is that serious, as a last resort your vet can supply you with an electric collar that shocks him when he barks. There is also a company called Bark Busters Home Dog Training that may be able to help. Good luck, Don