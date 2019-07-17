Don’s Expert Answers: Quince bush removal/transplant

Question From:

in Oakley, Cincinnati International

Nature of problem:

Quince bush removal/transplant

Type of Plant (if known):

Quince bush

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Removal/transplant

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Medium/Ohio/zone 5?

How often do you water the plant:

Never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full

How long since you planted it:

106 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hello!

I have a large overgrown quince bush that was likely part of the original landscaping of the house (1913). I have read that pruning or transplanting should be done in the fall or the winter however it needs to be removed this summer. I would love to attempt to transplant it but it is very large (~10×10). What steps would I take to cut it back and attempt to dig it out? I would likely have to cut it back significantly to get it anywhere. Thanks for the help!

Matthew

Sent from my iPhone

Answer:

Hi Matthew, You are in luck: quinces are almost bullet-proof. You can savage the top without much risk of trouble. You can also transplant the plant anytime if you know what you are doing. Remember that quinces love water. Today, in preparation, use a spade to dig a circle around the plant to cut the roots to spade depth. When ready to move the plant, cut the top of the plant back to a ball about 3ft in diameter. Now dig a trench around the plant using the previous circle as the inner cut, creating a root ball diameter of about 3 ft also. Dig down about 1ft. Now try to dig in under the root ball as far as you can. With gentle rocking back and forward, you should be able to cut all roots away from under the root ball. Now by rocking, slide a tarpaulin underneath the root ball and pull it out the other side. If you ramp the hole on one side you should be able to drag it out. Replant with lots of watering in. Keep watering every 2nd day for several weeks. Good luck, Don