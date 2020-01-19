Don’s Expert Answers: Port wine Magnolia

Question From:

in Narooma, Narooma New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Port wine Magnolia

Type of Plant (if known):

Was very healthy large and was beautiful before fires

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Bush Fire affected / Burt

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Not sure

How often do you water the plant:

Not sure

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day

How long since you planted it:

30 years plus

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Not sure

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

This is my boss tree. Her small town of Nerrigundah has been very badly bush gore affected . 5 homes/properties remain out of around 25. This tree is the first and most important part of her garden and brings back so many childhood memories. Her house is still ok but all her property is gone. This tree means so much. My husband is a horticulturist and she has asked for his advice. Would u have any ideas too assist him? Or would u like to take a look yourself, maybe she wouldn’t mind, I could ask… thank you. Small things mean so much- when you have lost so much.

Answer:

Hi -sorry I haven’t got your name. Burkes Bacyyard was axed in 2008. If we were still on air I would be there in a flash. The key for recovery of a port wine magnolia is using a wetting agent and watering the bejesus out of it . Good luck, Don