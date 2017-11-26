Don’s Expert Answers: not sure how high my tree will grow

Question From:
David in Nambour, Nambour Queensland
not sure how high my tree will grow
photinia x fraseri red robin
none
mostly clay
often enough
4
1 year
yes
outdooes
ground
none
gday Don.
I planted photinia red robin to cover a neighbours window that’s about 3.5m high. the tag came with the plant said it will grow 4-5m which is good. but researching a lot of aussie plant stores online state its will grow 3-4m even averaging 3m. which is not enough. Should I believe the original tag instead?
David
Answer:
Hi David, Plants vary in height according to soil, rainfall, fertiliser added etc. Nonetheless 4-5m is a good average for ‘Red Robin’. Nearly all plants grow larger than the label says. My dwarf Baeckea was labelled 30cm x 30cm – it is now 4-5m tall and 6-7m wide. My grevillea ‘Elegance’ was labelled as a shrub growing up to 4m x 4m – it is now 9m tall and 20m wide. So relax. Going online is not really “researching” since much misinformation clutters the online world. Don