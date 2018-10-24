Don’s Expert Answers: Not blooming

Question From:

El in encino, Encino International

Nature of problem:

Not blooming

Type of Plant (if known):

Phalaenopsis orchid

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

floppy leaves, kinda wrinkly, one plant has very dark leaves which I don’t know if that’s normal

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix and moss

How often do you water the plant:

Every few days/ as the soil feels dry to the touch

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

between four and seven

How long since you planted it:

Two years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, with an orchid fertilizer spray

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Indoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

All are in teacups!! They’re very small orchids

What other treatments have you given the plant:

More/less sunlight, water, fertilizer

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

None of my orchids have bloomed in two years and I may have accidentally cut the stem of two of them much too short- however, my grandmothers’ orchids have all been blooming even when she over trims them, so I think I may be doing something wrong.

Thanks a ton, my plants and I really appreciate your time!!! <3

Answer:

Hi El, It is very difficult to grow plants in teacups. The only successful way that I know is to water them once a week by half filling each cup with water, then upending the cup & plant, pouring the water out after 5-10 minutes. This charges the potting mix with water but does not drown the roots. By now the pottting mix will be very very very dry! Recovery will take some months to occur. Good luck, Don