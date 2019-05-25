Don’s Expert Answers: No problem, really. Just want to extend my best wishes to The Great Man.

Question From:

Byron Jones in Werribee, Werribee Victoria

Nature of problem:

No problem, really. Just want to extend my best wishes to The Great Man.

Type of Plant (if known):

A human plant.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

None

How often do you water the plant:

Don’t

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All it can get

How long since you planted it:

Still thinking about it.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Many times …. private!

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Both.

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

On the ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

I sing the Halleluja Chorus

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hello, Mr Burke. I merely want to send you (again) greetings from dear old Werribee. I always enjoyed your TV programmes, and miss your expertise and good old Aussie humour (I am a mere transplanted Taffy). You, Sir, are a good bloke, and I wish you unfailing happiness.

Best always, Byron.

Answer:

That’s very kind of you Byron. As you might know, I have strong links to Werribee via my Grandmother who was a Carter – the egg farmers and nightsoil carriers of Werribee.

I am an avid fan of ‘Would I Lie To You?’ – the strongly Taffy comedy quiz show. Thanks for your comments about my sense of humour: there is very little that is funny on TV these days. Nothing to compare to ‘The Two Ronnies’, ‘Steptoe & Son’, ‘Hancock’s Half Hour’, and the best of ‘Monty Python’. If you are a ‘Two Ronnies’ fan, I can send you the script from their best segment ever: ‘Rindercella’. Just send me your email address and I will send you the script. It was passed on to me by a little old granny in country NSW. A beautiful and charming old dear with a wicked sense of humour. Don