Don’s Expert Answers: passionfruit looks great but is totally dry inside

Question From:
sue in bellingen, coffs harbour New South Wales
Nature of problem:
passionfruit looks great but is totally dry inside
Type of Plant (if known):
passion fruit vine
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
vine grows well fruit looks promising but never gets anything inside them
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay
How often do you water the plant:
weekly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
all day
How long since you planted it:
4 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
yes with chook liquid occasionally
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in pot but roots have gone down into ground though pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Sue, this is a simple one: the soil was too dry while the fruit was growing. Use a sprinkler as with the murraya for 45 mins per day for one week. Also use Saturaid. Don