Don’s Expert Answers: passionfruit looks great but is totally dry inside

sue in bellingen, coffs harbour New South Wales

passionfruit looks great but is totally dry inside

passion fruit vine

vine grows well fruit looks promising but never gets anything inside them

clay

weekly

all day

4 years

yes with chook liquid occasionally

outdoors

in pot but roots have gone down into ground though pot

nil

Answer:
Hi Sue, this is a simple one: the soil was too dry while the fruit was growing. Use a sprinkler as with the murraya for 45 mins per day for one week. Also use Saturaid. Don

