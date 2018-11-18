Don’s Expert Answers: passionfruit looks great but is totally dry inside

Question From:

sue in bellingen, coffs harbour New South Wales

Nature of problem:

passionfruit looks great but is totally dry inside

Type of Plant (if known):

passion fruit vine

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

vine grows well fruit looks promising but never gets anything inside them

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day

How long since you planted it:

4 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes with chook liquid occasionally

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in pot but roots have gone down into ground though pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Sue, this is a simple one: the soil was too dry while the fruit was growing. Use a sprinkler as with the murraya for 45 mins per day for one week. Also use Saturaid. Don