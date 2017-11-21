Don’s Expert Answers: No problem

Question From:

Jim in Highfields, qld, Highfields Queensland

No problem

Nil

Nil

Red

Nil

7 or 8

Nothing planted yet

No

Outdoors

Will be in the ground

None

Hi Don,

I am looking for suggestions for a flowering evergreen creeper for a fence. One that will not invade next doors garden.

I previously had an original Jasmine there but had to remove it because it ran rampant, appearing everywhere in my neighbours garden. They’re still digging it out months after it was removed.

I have looked at an orange trumpet vine. Can they be contained. It would also be nice to have a variety of colours. Are there any other vines of different colours that can be contained?

Thank you for your help.

Cheers, JIm.

Answer:

Hi Jim, All climbers will spread as they grow, so all can be a nuisance. Common jasmine (Jasminum polyanthum), however, is a really nasty weed. Star Jasmine (which is not a true jasmine) is much more civilized. The orange trumpet vine is a bit rampant. Maybe you could ask the neighbour if you can pop in from time to time to tidy the vine up on his side.

Good luck,

Don

