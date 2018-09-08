Don’s Expert Answers: No flowers no Gooseberrys

Question From:

Scotty in Melton sth, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

No flowers no Gooseberrys

Type of Plant (if known):

Gooseberrys

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No flowers no gooseberrys

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Moist well draining

How often do you water the plant:

Only when straw is dry

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8 hrs

How long since you planted it:

3years 4 plants

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Blood an bone seasol every second week as veg patch

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In pot soon to ground this month.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Fire Ash

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Scotty, From what you have told me, over-fertilising with nitriogen-rich fertilisers might be the cause. Do not fertilise them this year as they are choking in too much nitrogen. If you have recently fertilised them either wait another year, or get some ‘Bloom Booster’ or similar flower & fruit producing fertiliser. (You will need some) good luck, Don