Don’s Expert Answers: Lumpy sections at base of stems on Eureka lemon tree

Question From:

in Fulham Gardens, Fulham Gardens South Australia

Nature of problem:

Lumpy sections at base of stems on Eureka lemon tree

Type of Plant (if known):

Lemon (Eureka)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Luimps at base of stems

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay/loam

How often do you water the plant:

once a week in summer none in winter

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

it is in the open

How long since you planted it:

Planted in December 2017. Young plant

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

citrus granuales and also seaweek liquid

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I wrote to you a year ago where the main stem had split but the branches between the splits seem to be growing however I noticed these lumps you will see in the photo. Do I need to remove and plant a new one?

Answer:

Hi Andre, This plant is fine. It just has some citrus gall wasps which have laid some eggs in those stems. The wasps do no great harm, but local citrus growers might dislike them near their orchards. They tend to attack citrus that are a bit run down or just young. I simply ignore them in my garden. Make sure that you fertilise all citrus with Citrus food twice a year; once in September and a half dose in February. This helps them to grow well, to produce lots of fruit and to resist insects and disease. Don