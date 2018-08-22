Don’s Expert Answers: I want to buy all four types of winter tomatoes. Ph no given is not accessible in Victoria. Where can I obtain them?

Question From:
Gabrielle Bridges in BELMONT, BELMONT Victoria
I want to buy all four types of winter tomatoes. Ph no given is not accessible in Victoria. Where can I obtain them?
winter tomatoes varieties
Hi Gabrielle, you can’t buy them, so send us your mail address and we will send you some as a gift. This time, keep some of the seed each year for the following year. Don