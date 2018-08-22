Don’s Expert Answers: I want to buy all four types of winter tomatoes. Ph no given is not accessible in Victoria. Where can I obtain them?

Question From:

Gabrielle Bridges in BELMONT, BELMONT Victoria

Nature of problem:

I want to buy all four types of winter tomatoes. Ph no given is not accessible in Victoria. Where can I obtain them?

Type of Plant (if known):

winter tomatoes varieties

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

n/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

n/a

How often do you water the plant:

n/a

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

n/a

How long since you planted it:

n/a

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

n/a

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

n/a

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

n/a

What other treatments have you given the plant:

n/a

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Gabrielle, you can’t buy them, so send us your mail address and we will send you some as a gift. This time, keep some of the seed each year for the following year. Don