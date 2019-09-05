Don’s Expert Answers: Planting troughs on a balcony with a NE aspect to provide screening

Question From:

in Avalon Beach, Avalon Beach New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Planting troughs on a balcony with a NE aspect to provide screening

Type of Plant (if known):

?

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

?

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

Watering system to be installed

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Not much until the clear the 509 mm wall

How long since you planted it:

Not planted yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

N/A

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Trough1000mmx450mmx450mm

What other treatments have you given the plant:

N/A

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I would like the plant to provide screening,but not something which will outgrow the troughs.There are 3 troughs across the width and 1 each at 90degrees on either end.

Answer:

Sorry Marg, but these troughs are simply nowhere near big enough to do what you want, no matter what you plant in them. Planting in the ground nearby is your only option. Don