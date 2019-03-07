Don’s Expert Answers: I would like to know how long my plants will take to reach maturity in both ideal conditions and or in typical conditions

Question From:

Scott in Voyager Point, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

I would like to know how long my plants will take to reach maturity in both ideal conditions and or in typical conditions

Type of Plant (if known):

Lilly Pilly “Backyard Bliss” purchased from Flower Power

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

The plants are leaves are a bright green with lots of newer growth with a reddish tinge to them and they seem be be doing great.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Loam for between 400-600mm then heavy clay

How often do you water the plant:

3-4 times a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sunlight

How long since you planted it:

Planted mid Oct 2018

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes when first planted and then in Dec and again in the first week of March

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

occasionally sprayed with Seasol

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

My Plants for all intense purposes look great and I they do not have any symptoms of other than they are bight and growing well, I would just like to know how long they would take to reach maturity or at least 3.0mtrs as I have planted them as a screen, about 6 in total spaced about 75cm apart. They have a clear glass pool fence on the easter side and on the western side is completely open so they do receive full sun.

Thanks

Scott.

Answer:

Hi Scott, this is a newish commercial variety of lillypilly, which only the growers would have growth figures for. I suggest that you Google it and/or contact the growers of the variety for details. Don