Don’s Expert Answers: I would like to know how long my plants will take to reach maturity in both ideal conditions and or in typical conditions

Question From:
Scott in Voyager Point, Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
I would like to know how long my plants will take to reach maturity in both ideal conditions and or in typical conditions
Type of Plant (if known):
Lilly Pilly “Backyard Bliss” purchased from Flower Power
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
The plants are leaves are a bright green with lots of newer growth with a reddish tinge to them and they seem be be doing great.
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Loam for between 400-600mm then heavy clay
How often do you water the plant:
3-4 times a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sunlight
How long since you planted it:
Planted mid Oct 2018
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
yes when first planted and then in Dec and again in the first week of March
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
occasionally sprayed with Seasol
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
My Plants for all intense purposes look great and I they do not have any symptoms of other than they are bight and growing well, I would just like to know how long they would take to reach maturity or at least 3.0mtrs as I have planted them as a screen, about 6 in total spaced about 75cm apart. They have a clear glass pool fence on the easter side and on the western side is completely open so they do receive full sun.
Thanks
Scott.
Answer:
Hi Scott, this is a newish commercial variety of lillypilly, which only the growers would have growth figures for. I suggest that you Google it and/or contact the growers of the variety for details. Don