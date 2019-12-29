Don’s Expert Answers: Looking for low maintenance, calm, (not yappy) companion dog. I live in an apartment. What dog suits me best?

Question From:

Per above, I’ve decided after years of procastinating to get another dog (old golden retriever died over 10 yrs ago, lived until approx 15 yrs old – eventually a stroke got her). I now live in an apartment, with no courtyard/backyard, but close to parks and work nearby. I don’t go out or away alot, so I’m looking for a small-ish dog a little more on the less active side, that wont bark and annoy neighbours when I’m not there (working during the day). I’m not a fan of chihuahua’s or shih zu’s. I like the sounds and looks of a cavalier/cross, a beagle/cross, shiba inu etc although not sure they’d like being alone during the day. It’s only myself and my 18yr son who’s in and out of the house. Please help with suggestions?? my intention would be to buy in the 2nd half of the year, so no hurry to find the perfect companion. Thanks in advance!

Answer:

Hi , is it Renee? Dog breeds are reasonably uniform in terms of looks, but they vary quite a bit in temperament since temperament won’t win a trophy at a show. Having said that, Schnauzers are placid, gentle and smart. To avoid leaving a stressed puppy at home, why not consider adopting an older dog. In any case, ask the seller to allow you to sit in with mum & pups and try to select the easiest-going puppy. Do not select the rambunctious, energetic puppy. This technique works well for selecting a puppy of many breeds: make sure that you take at least 30-45 minutes to select the one you want. We once wanted a calm, non-yappy fox terrier, so we sought out a placid bitch with pups, checked out dad too. Mum was called Bark in the hope that she didn’t yap too much: she almost never barked. We purchased Woof, her most placid puppy and he was the best dog that we ever owned (apart from Ralph). Woof was a real gentleman and very very smart.