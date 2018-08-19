Don’s Expert Answers: looking for double white tree dahlia

Question From:

Joel Rambaud in california, alameda International

looking for double white tree dahlia

giant white tree dahlia

not available

sand

every other day

maximum full sun

10 years

No

outdoor

ground

none

Hello

As a Frenchman leaving in California , I was puzzle by your French alternative , sadly I found none .

My tree dahlia imperialis reach 20 feet almost every years , I leave in San Francisco bay area where it does not get really warm . , not cold either some white frost in the winter .

my only problem has been wind damage , when the wind break them I le them down until it is no longer cold to cause damage to the plant then I do trim them where the break occur , they grow back with a much stronger stalk .

I am looking for the double white tree dahlia seed , as it is much easier to handle . anyone have them please drop me a line .

By the way I did plant them among my giant bamboo , the neighbors are wondering where did I buy flowering bamboo .. best Joel

Answer:

Hi Joel, The double white tree dahlia is a generally sterile mutation raised in cultivation, thus there is no seed available. It strikes very easily from cuttings, so I suggest that you check with local garden clubs and Google. The French alternative on our site is gardening ideas from Jackie French. Don