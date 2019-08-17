Don’s Expert Answers: light green with dry edges

Question From:

in Cooper City, Cooper City International

Nature of problem:

light green with dry edges

Type of Plant (if known):

cycas debaoensis I think

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

new growth a pail green color some develope brown dry edges

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

south florida so very rainy. will water if soil drys out

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8 hours morning direct other indirect

How long since you planted it:

8 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

palm fertilizer 3 weeks ago

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

foliage died off a few years ago. I left it alone hoping it would bounce back. Produced a male stalk but no fronds next cycle then nothing for about two years. I have had other cycads pup when they got stressed so left it alone and hoped. About 4 weeks ago saw new growth off the side of original plant then 3 more growths over the next few weeks. New growth looks strong but color is a pale green and brown dry spots develop over time.

Can send additional photo but having trouble uploading.

Thanks,

Corey

Answer:

Hi Corey, These are weird symptoms, but cycads can go dormant for long periods. I suggest that you use a garden trowel to dig several holes in the soil to a depth of about 6-8 inches to see how the soil is: if it is dust dry, you need to buy a soil wetting agent and use it as per instructions. Maybe you have insects or other critters eating the roots, so look for fat wriggly grubs in the soil. In any case, if it were mine, I would dig the plant up and inspect the roots. Remove about two thirds of the soil from its roots (and all critters), then pot what is left of it into a pot with top quality potting mix. Use the soil wetting agent and offer up a prayer. Chances of recovery about 10%. Don