Don’s Expert Answers: Lemon tree yellow leaves on one side

Question From:

in Yarrawonga South, Yarrawonga Victoria

Nature of problem:

Lemon tree yellow leaves on one side

Type of Plant (if known):

Eureka lemon tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Yellowing leaves and leaf fall

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sort of Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

In summer every cpl of days in winter only periodically

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8 summer hours

How long since you planted it:

Unknown

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Seasol only a couple of times in past three years. Pre established tree on our rental property

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

A little epsom salts watered in around the base after the yellowing started as ir was suggested it may be MgSO4 defficient

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi. The tree was preexisting on this property. Fruit was rather thick skinned and very dry with not a lot of juice. Also has has fruit fly until particularly bad frosts one season followed by a brutal summer, which has seemed to knock them out. Last summer knocked the tree about a lot and we got no fruit whatsoever despite watering regularly. We aggresively cut it back and thinned it out this Autumn. The Winter crop was smaller, but the fruit was much juicier. Now, the west side of the tree has yellowing leaves and some leaf fall. I did accidently flood it a few weeks ago, but that was well after the leaves started to yellow. There is grass right up to the tree. Please help, it may not survive another hot summer of 40’s if we can’t build it up now.

Regards,

Jo

Answer:

All citrus trees are grafted and they usually only live or perform well for around 15 years. This is due to graft incompatibility. Your’s is probably past it, so get one of the new seedless Eureka lemon trees. Don