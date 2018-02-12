Don’s Expert Answers: Lack of flowering

Question From:

Oliver Greeves in Kirribilli, North Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Lack of flowering

Type of Plant (if known):

Bourgainvillea

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No symptoms – just lack of flowers

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

twice daily drip – very little water

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-7 hours

How long since you planted it:

3 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

very occasionally

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Local Bourgainvillea seem to do well. I just get one lot of flowers and then the plant seems to be exhausted

Answer:

Hi Oliver, Your bougainvillea is getting too little light – 8 hours or more is best. I am also pretty sure that you are using the wrong fertiliser and using it too often. The question on the BBY form says “Have you fertilised? If so with what and when?”. To really help you, I needed answers to these questions. Use about one quarter of the recommended dose of Osmocote liquid Rose Food,and water it once every two days. It might take as much as 3-6 months to begin flowering. Good luck, Don