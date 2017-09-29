Don’s Expert Answers: Need plant identification please

Question From:

Stephanie in Drouin, Vic Victoria

Nature of problem:

Need plant identification please

Type of Plant (if known):

Maple of some type

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Na

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Ground

How often do you water the plant:

Never just rain

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Outside

How long since you planted it:

15 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Na

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Just come in to leaf. Leaf size about 2.5cm. Leaves do not turn red in autumn more an orange brown color. Can provide more photos if needed. Trunk is brown with tinge of green. Small ridges in trunk

Answer:

Hi Stephanie, This is a grafted form of Japanese maple. If you take this photo to Yamina Rare plants in the Dandenongs, they will ID it right down to the cultivar. Have a lunch up the mountains and a great day while getting the ID! Don

Comments