Don’s Expert Answers: I want to turn a old bathtub in to a vegi patch but I don’t know how to go about it and should I use soli or poting mix

in Nerang , Gold Coast Queensland

I want to turn a old bathtub in to a vegi patch but I don’t know how to go about it and should I use soli or poting mix

8

Bathtub

Hi James. To grow vegies in a bathtub, select a position that gets full sun, all day. Put a layer of blue metal or sharp gravel 12cm deep along the bottom of the bath. Ensure that the top of the bath rim is level. DO NOT USE THE DRAIN PLUG, leave the drain open. Create a 50/50 mix of potting mix and soil. Also mix in some manure – cow or chook is OK. Fill it right to the top of the rim as the mix will settle quite a bit. Water in and wait a week before planting. Each year top up with compost and dig it in well. Dpn