Don’s Expert Answers: Just after some advice on citrus potting mix, see “other comments below”

In your Ultimate book of facts sheets you recommend to mix 50/50 coarse washed sand and citrus and rose potting mix when planting citrus in pots .I am wondering if I could swap the sand for scoria grit or crusher dust as it is also known? have plenty of this on hand.Thankyou for your time,kind regards Leigh Deppeler.

Answer:

Hi Leigh, Yes, that would be fine.

Don