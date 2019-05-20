Don’s Expert Answers: Just after some advice on citrus potting mix, see “other comments below”

Question From:
leigh deppeler in penshurst, penshurst Victoria
Just after some advice on citrus potting mix, see “other comments below”
In your Ultimate book of facts sheets you recommend to mix 50/50 coarse washed sand and citrus and rose potting mix when planting citrus in pots .I am wondering if I could swap the sand for scoria grit or crusher dust as it is also known? have plenty of this on hand.Thankyou for your time,kind regards Leigh Deppeler.
Answer:
Hi Leigh, Yes, that would be fine.
Don