Don’s Expert Answers: I only have 6 jonquils and want to know what dividing them means as they did not flower in 2018 divide the bulbs, as I am a novice

Question From:
Marie Kinsella in Balmain, Balmain New South Wales
Nature of problem:
I only have 6 jonquils and want to know what dividing them means as they did not flower in 2018 divide the bulbs, as I am a novice
Type of Plant (if known):
white flowering jonquil
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
non flowering
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy though I have put cow manure on the soil
How often do you water the plant:
intermittently
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
the camphor laurel shades it and I have been waiting for a long time for Dept of Housing to remove this non native
How long since you planted it:
3 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
with seasol
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the soil
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nothing special as I AM TOO BUSY
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
not dividing the bulbs ?? halving the bulbs??
Answer:
Hi Marie, Jonquils are divided up when they have died down for the year. IE you can do them now. It is so simple: dig up the bulbs and then pull the individual bulbs apart. Plant them out individually, separated by about 10cm in April, in a sunny position (no sun, no flowers!). They will emerge in June/July in most areas. Don