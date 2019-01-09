Don’s Expert Answers: I only have 6 jonquils and want to know what dividing them means as they did not flower in 2018 divide the bulbs, as I am a novice

Question From:

Marie Kinsella in Balmain, Balmain New South Wales

Nature of problem:

I only have 6 jonquils and want to know what dividing them means as they did not flower in 2018 divide the bulbs, as I am a novice

Type of Plant (if known):

white flowering jonquil

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

non flowering

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy though I have put cow manure on the soil

How often do you water the plant:

intermittently

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

the camphor laurel shades it and I have been waiting for a long time for Dept of Housing to remove this non native

How long since you planted it:

3 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

with seasol

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the soil

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nothing special as I AM TOO BUSY

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

not dividing the bulbs ?? halving the bulbs??

Answer:

Hi Marie, Jonquils are divided up when they have died down for the year. IE you can do them now. It is so simple: dig up the bulbs and then pull the individual bulbs apart. Plant them out individually, separated by about 10cm in April, in a sunny position (no sun, no flowers!). They will emerge in June/July in most areas. Don