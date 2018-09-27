Don’s Expert Answers: have small orb spider and spider webs in several of my roses. is this a problem that will affect the rose bush?

Question From:
soo ong in south perth, perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
have small orb spider and spider webs in several of my roses. is this a problem that will affect the rose bush?
Type of Plant (if known):
roses of vious types
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
spider webs
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy
How often do you water the plant:
twice weekly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
12 hours
How long since you planted it:
since 1994
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
black marvel. once in august
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
lime sulphur after pruning.
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
noticed spider webs on bushes. thought they were spider mites. had attack previous year. used predator mites in august. noticed that spider webs still around. then found 3mm orb spider.
Answer:
Hi Soo Ong, spider webbing is not a problem unless it is accompanied by plant damage like leaf or flower discolouring or disfigurement. So ignore the webbing, Don