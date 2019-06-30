Don’s Expert Answers: Removing spider lillies

Question From:
Anna Feher-holan in white rock, white rock Queensland
Nature of problem:
Removing spider lillies
Type of Plant (if known):
Spider lillie
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Want to remove
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
Nil
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Fair
How long since you planted it:
4 mths
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi I planted spider lillies under my lilly pillys when I did I inadvertently hit a root and killed one of my trees. I have now decided to plant mainly edibles in my garden and want to kill off remove the spider lillies but scared to try and dig up in case i kill another tree. Is there a no dig way i can effectively kill them? Thank you.
Answer:
It seems impossible that you killed a tree by damaging its root. Just relax and remove your plants and all will be fine. Might I suggest that you contact the local garden club: they might come and remove the plants for you. Spider lilies are very much sought after plants. Don