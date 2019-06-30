Don’s Expert Answers: Removing spider lillies

Question From:

Anna Feher-holan in white rock, white rock Queensland

Question: Removing spider lillies

Spider lillie

Want to remove

Clay

Nil

Fair

4 mths

No

Outdoors

Ground

Nil

Hi I planted spider lillies under my lilly pillys when I did I inadvertently hit a root and killed one of my trees. I have now decided to plant mainly edibles in my garden and want to kill off remove the spider lillies but scared to try and dig up in case i kill another tree. Is there a no dig way i can effectively kill them? Thank you.

Answer:

It seems impossible that you killed a tree by damaging its root. Just relax and remove your plants and all will be fine. Might I suggest that you contact the local garden club: they might come and remove the plants for you. Spider lilies are very much sought after plants. Don