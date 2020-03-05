Don’s Expert Answers: Freeze damage

Question From:

in Pasco, Zephyrhills International

Nature of problem:

Freeze damage

Type of Plant (if known):

Australian Tree Fern

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Planrs tooke damage from 20f weather a couple years ago. One plant grew a new cluster of ferns at a right angle to stem and has developed a large root ball about a foot off the ground with at least eight individual ferns growing out ot it. Should I do anythign with this fern or just continue to care for as is? Another fern appears to be trying to do the same thing but is about four feet tall and not doing well. I can see new roots trying to grow down the outside of the stem from the top of the fern.ng

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Soil is clay and sand with a lot of mulch added.

How often do you water the plant:

Gets water about every other day. Trying to keep the stems damp. Previous to damage was once a week and they were doing well.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

About twelve hours mostly shady

How long since you planted it:

4-5 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

I have packed spanish moss around the stem of the one that is about a foot off the ground. The four foot one I have just tried to keep damp.

Other Comments:

I could get some photos if needed. Any help would be appreciated. I have a beautiful fern that was protected from the freeze and would like to get the two damaged ones back on track. Thanks, Rich

Answer:

Hi Rich, I am very confused. I thought that Florida was semi-tropical, so temperatures of 20º Fahrenheit were impossible? This is 12º F below freezing. Can you please confirm the temperature and also, can you send me a photo or two? Don