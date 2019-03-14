Don’s Expert Answers: Dying

Question From:

Amanda schulz in Gymea Bay , Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Dying

Type of Plant (if known):

Mango

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Drying out & dying

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy & clay

How often do you water the plant:

Most days

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun

How long since you planted it:

5 months , transplanted 4 weeks ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Some epson salt when transferring

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Love

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Originally the mango seed was germinated in water, moved into a pot with all purpose potting mix, in a morning sun , afternoon shade area .

Immediately after I moved house it didn’t look well . I sprinkled some epson salt and drenched it . It seemed to come good , then around two weeks ago he started really dying. There’s so many differences in where it is , soil quality etc , I’m wondering is it a combination of all the differences or is it most likely one thing that’s killing my plan . Please help , this was my pride and joy . I’m scared to uproot it again to try to solve the issues, in the fear of totally killing my little plant mate .

Answer:

Hi Amanda,

Not enough info to be sure, but I suggest that you leave it alone and water it once a week with the hose. No more chemicals or fertilisers. Chances of recovery….maybe 10%. Good luck, Don.