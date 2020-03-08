Don’s Expert Answers: Dog chewed bottom branches of young magnolia tree

Question From:

in Bairnsdale, Bairnsdale Victoria

Nature of problem:

Dog chewed bottom branches of young magnolia tree

Type of Plant (if known):

Magnolia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Dog chewed off majority of bottom branches, leaving around 5 cm left on each branch.and just wanting to know if they’ll grow back or be replaced.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay, but added good quality soil when planted.

How often do you water the plant:

Few times a week. Irrigated.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun

How long since you planted it:

6 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Slow release when planted and seasol regularly

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outside

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Coveted with sheet on 44 degree days to protect from sunburn

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Do i need to replace the tree or will it grow to be a beautiful specimen?

Answer:

This is in the lap of the gods. Water & fertilise it well and cross your fingers.