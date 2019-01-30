Don’s Expert Answers: Do not know what the plant is

Question From:
Carmel in Beaudesert , Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Do not know what the plant is
Type of Plant (if known):
Not known
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Nil
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Black clay
How often do you water the plant:
Daily
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8
How long since you planted it:
1 month
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Could you please tell me what this plant is
Answer:
I am not sure Carmel – to ID a plant I need a flower as well as leaves. At a guess, it could be a ginger of some sort (even maybe a Turmeric. Dig around the roots and cut off a bit of the thick rhizome (root). Smell it for ginger or yellow colour for Turmeric. Don