Don’s Expert Answers: Do not know what the plant is

Question From:

Carmel in Beaudesert , Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Do not know what the plant is

Type of Plant (if known):

Not known

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Nil

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Black clay

How often do you water the plant:

Daily

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

1 month

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Could you please tell me what this plant is

Answer:

I am not sure Carmel – to ID a plant I need a flower as well as leaves. At a guess, it could be a ginger of some sort (even maybe a Turmeric. Dig around the roots and cut off a bit of the thick rhizome (root). Smell it for ginger or yellow colour for Turmeric. Don