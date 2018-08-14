Don’s Expert Answers: Daphne odora flowers easily fall off when touched

Question From:

Joe Dosek in Kalamunda, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Daphne odora flowers easily fall off when touched

Type of Plant (if known):

Daphne odora

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Flowers fall off

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

potting mix in pot

How often do you water the plant:

When soil feels dry

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

Repotted 3 years ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Occassionally powerfeed seasol

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

whiteoil for scale

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Joe, Growing daphne is WA is a bit like trying to grow frangipanis in Antarctica. No daphne plant likes the dry, far too bright climate of WA. 8 hours sun is way too much: they like filtered shade. Move the plant to a much gentler, protected, semi-shaded position. Then accept that erratic performance is the best that you can hope for. Daphnes are exquisite plants that really struggle in WA. AND some photos would have helped me to help you SO much. Don