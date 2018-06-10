Don’s Expert Answers: Can only ding less than a foot into soil, not soil it looks like road base.

Question From:
Denise Marr in Seven Hills, Seven Hills New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Can only ding less than a foot into soil, not soil it looks like road base.
Type of Plant (if known):
Crepe Myrtle
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No flowers only buds
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Crap
How often do you water the plant:
Two to three days Summer may be more if over 40degrees.
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Abt 7 hours a lot more in summer
How long since you planted it:
Two years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
cow manure
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I would like to transplant this into a pot and feed is it possible when and with what. Last spring – summer Buds but no flowers.
My mum used to put tea leaves onto the soil and her’s was beautifull.
Thank You so much for your time.
Denise Marr
Answer:
Hi Denise, Crepe myrtles do best in the ground. Even Seven Hills soil is good enough for them. Try to dig it over a bit and use some EveryDrop soil wetting agent. If you must pot it up, choose a pot no less than 60cm in diameter and use a premium potting mix, and do it now. Don