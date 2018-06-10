Don’s Expert Answers: Can only ding less than a foot into soil, not soil it looks like road base.

Question From:

Denise Marr in Seven Hills, Seven Hills New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Can only ding less than a foot into soil, not soil it looks like road base.

Type of Plant (if known):

Crepe Myrtle

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No flowers only buds

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Crap

How often do you water the plant:

Two to three days Summer may be more if over 40degrees.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Abt 7 hours a lot more in summer

How long since you planted it:

Two years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

cow manure

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I would like to transplant this into a pot and feed is it possible when and with what. Last spring – summer Buds but no flowers.

My mum used to put tea leaves onto the soil and her’s was beautifull.

Thank You so much for your time.

Denise Marr

Answer:

Hi Denise, Crepe myrtles do best in the ground. Even Seven Hills soil is good enough for them. Try to dig it over a bit and use some EveryDrop soil wetting agent. If you must pot it up, choose a pot no less than 60cm in diameter and use a premium potting mix, and do it now. Don