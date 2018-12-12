Don’s Expert Answers: Leaves are yellow and dry. All happened in a less then week time. Will it die?

Question From:

Mila in London, London International

Nature of problem:

Leaves are yellow and dry. All happened in a less then week time. Will it die?

Type of Plant (if known):

Travelers Palm

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaves and brunches became yellow one by one and dry

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Not sure, it was said For palm trees on a bag

How often do you water the plant:

1 time a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

4 hours max

How long since you planted it:

1,5 year

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

it was outdoor, but when it became ill i put it indoor. I thought it was damaged by cold weather, but it getting worse inside as well.

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in a pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

watered more

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Dear Don Burke,

I have a travelers Palm, I grown it from seed which I got in Madagascar. I am leaving in the UK. Something bad is happing to it and I don’t understand what is it and what should I do?

Would you be so kind to have a look on pictures and give me any recommendations?

Is it dying?

It was perfectly healthy 3 weeks ago and it was outside on a balcony. I removed palm indoor, thought it was too cold for it when i noticed illness, but leaves one by one are continuing became yellow and dry.. It’s my favourite plant I have..

Thank you very much,

Mila

Answer:

Sorry Mila, I live in Sydney Australia and it is way too cold here for Traveller’s palm. No traveller’s palm could ever grow outdoors in London. Even indoors in London it would struggle. Maybe move to Cairns Australia??? Don