Don’s Expert Answers: Can I relocate this plant

Question From:
Sophie Thompson in Tootgarook, Mornington Peninsula Victoria

Nature of problem:
Can I relocate this plant

Type of Plant (if known):
Adenanthos sericeus (Woolly Bush)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
N/A

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy

How often do you water the plant:
Don’t water

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
All day sun

How long since you planted it:
Unknown (new to me garden)

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
None

Other Comments:
Is it possible to relocate a 1 metre high Woolly Bush plant, and if so, when would be the best time of year.
Thanks

Answer:
Hi Sophie, Sadly it will almost certainly die if moved. Many Australian native plants do not survive major root disturbance. Don

