Don’s Expert Answers: Can I relocate this plant

Question From:

Sophie Thompson in Tootgarook, Mornington Peninsula Victoria

Nature of problem:

Can I relocate this plant

Type of Plant (if known):

Adenanthos sericeus (Woolly Bush)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

N/A

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

Don’t water

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day sun

How long since you planted it:

Unknown (new to me garden)

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Is it possible to relocate a 1 metre high Woolly Bush plant, and if so, when would be the best time of year.

Thanks

Answer:

Hi Sophie, Sadly it will almost certainly die if moved. Many Australian native plants do not survive major root disturbance. Don