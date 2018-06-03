Don’s Expert Answers: Can I relocate this plant

Question From:
Sophie Thompson in Tootgarook, Mornington Peninsula Victoria
Nature of problem:
Can I relocate this plant
Type of Plant (if known):
Adenanthos sericeus (Woolly Bush)
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
N/A
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
Don’t water
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
All day sun
How long since you planted it:
Unknown (new to me garden)
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Is it possible to relocate a 1 metre high Woolly Bush plant, and if so, when would be the best time of year.
Thanks
Answer:
Hi Sophie, Sadly it will almost certainly die if moved. Many Australian native plants do not survive major root disturbance. Don