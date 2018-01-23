Don’s Expert Answers: can I grow a large bottle gourd in perth WA

Question From:

Lili in Nollamara, perth Western Australia

can I grow a large bottle gourd in perth WA

bottle gourd

sandy

outdoors

I am wanting to know if I can grow a bottle gourd as I want to make my own gourd banjo. These type of gourds are plentiful in US but am unable to ship one here. So I am wondering if one can be grown here in WA

Thanks so much for any info on this.

Lili

Answer:

Hi Lili, Gourds are just pumpkins, so they are easy to grow. They are annuals and it is best to sow them in September…it could be a little late now. don