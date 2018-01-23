Don’s Expert Answers: can I grow a large bottle gourd in perth WA

Question From:
Lili in Nollamara, perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
can I grow a large bottle gourd in perth WA
Type of Plant (if known):
bottle gourd
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
na
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy
How often do you water the plant:
na
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
na
How long since you planted it:
na
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
na
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
na
What other treatments have you given the plant:
na
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I am wanting to know if I can grow a bottle gourd as I want to make my own gourd banjo. These type of gourds are plentiful in US but am unable to ship one here. So I am wondering if one can be grown here in WA
Thanks so much for any info on this.
Lili
mrQflBtHj0OKh9m5_bz6Z-g.jpg
Answer:
Hi Lili, Gourds are just pumpkins, so they are easy to grow. They are annuals and it is best to sow them in September…it could be a little late now. don