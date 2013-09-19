Make More Grevilleas

Question
I would like to have a try at creating my own standard grevillea. Is it possible to plant the rootstock in situ then trim off and graft onto it when it reaches the appropriate height? What method of grafting would you recommend?
– Jo-Anne Britt, via email
Answer
Yes, it is possible to graft in situ, and I’d suggest using an approach graft. Pictured below(Pic To Come Soon) are approach grafting basics, but for a standard I’d erect a treated pine post and nail a platform on top of it (to get the new top at the desired height for a standard). Place a potted plant of the ‘new top’ on the platform next to the rootstock plant. Bend a branch of the new top plant next to the stem of the rootstock, slice off a sliver of bark and wood 35-50mm long from both touching surfaces and tie the plants together tightly with budding tape. The graft should heal in six to 12 weeks (see note), after which you remove the top of the rootstock above the graft, and the bottom of the new top branch just below the graft. Seal all wounds with tree wound paint. Leave general leaves on the rootstock until the new top is vigorously growing (wait three to five months for this). But do not allow the rootstock to shoot away. Instead, pinch out all new growth except for the new top growth above the graft. Note: the graft has taken when a line of creamy-white, caulifower-like tissue has formed along the cut edges of the graft. Gently remove
a little of the budding tape
to take a peek. Replace the tape if it hasn’t taken.