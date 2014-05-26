Ep 09 Chequerboard Garden

The Schulman family (Robert, Hazel and sons Craig, Russell and Jason) enjoy the great outdoors but they’re not great gardeners. Their backyard was a bit of a mess but it had plenty of potential. The Blitz team decided to take on the challenge to transform the backyard as a surprise for Hazel. While Robert took Hazel on an impromptu holiday the boys stayed home and pitched in to help with the work. Landscape Designer Colin Brown’s plan was for a bold modern garden with a pergola over a black and white chequerboard paved entertainment area.

