Don’s Expert Answers: Will roots be a problem near septics/leach drains…see other comments area below

Norman Watkins in Northam, Northam Western Australia

Will roots be a problem near septics/leach drains…see other comments area below

elderberry

not ill

sandy and clay

often as still in small pot

approx 7 – 8

Not planted yet

slow release, multi purpose

outdoors

at present in pot but intend to plant out

nil

We have been given an elderberry plant, do not know the variety, in small pot at present. If planted in garden is it likely to be a problem and pose a root (invasive) problem too close to septics/leach drains? Your advice please. Thank you, Norm.

Hi Norm, Elderberries are thirsty, water-loving plants that will not survive drying out. IE they are not great plants for WA. But they are good plants in WA around septic ooze and runoff areas. Presuming that you have an absorption area for the septic runoff, all should be fine since the plant will love the wetness of it. I doubt that the Elderberry will clog any pipes provided that you don’t plant it closer than 3m from the pipe outlet/s. Don

