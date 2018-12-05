Don’s Expert Answers: Where can I buy a cherry blossom

Question From:
Paul in Truganina, Truganina Victoria
Where can I buy a cherry blossom
Cheery blossom tree
I have tried everywhere but unable to find cherry blossom tree, please help thankyou
Answer:
Hi Paul, Almost all deciduous blossom trees and fruit trees are sold while they are dormant in Winter and early Spring. After that, they are out of stock until the following year. All that I can suggest is that you order one for next year from your local Nursery. Don