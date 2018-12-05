Don’s Expert Answers: Where can I buy a cherry blossom

Question From:

Paul in Truganina, Truganina Victoria

Nature of problem:

Where can I buy a cherry blossom

Type of Plant (if known):

Cheery blossom tree

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have tried everywhere but unable to find cherry blossom tree, please help thankyou

Answer:

Hi Paul, Almost all deciduous blossom trees and fruit trees are sold while they are dormant in Winter and early Spring. After that, they are out of stock until the following year. All that I can suggest is that you order one for next year from your local Nursery. Don