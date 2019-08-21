Don’s Expert Answers: When to prune

Question From:
in Bonnells Bay, Bonnells Bay New South Wales
Nature of problem:
When to prune
Type of Plant (if known):
Buddleia Bush
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Yellow leaves
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay
How often do you water the plant:
once per week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8-10
How long since you planted it:
18 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes – 5 in 1 – once – 3 months ago
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
a little mulch
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Don,
All advice I have read advises that I prune my Buddleia Bush ‘in early spring’.
I am confused a little as the photo will show that, at the moment, (almost early spring) the bush is in full blossom.
I assume that any pruning for next year would be done after flowering, and if it flowers through the Spring and Summer, the pruning would need to take place after that – late Summer or early Winter.
Also there are a few yellow leaves on the bush. Is that a deficiency of some kind?
I would appreciate any advice you could give me. Many Thanks.
Regards, John Schulz
Answer:
I completely agree that almost all flowering plants are best pruned immediately after flowering (with the obvious exception of Fruiting plants). Do this with your Buddleia. These plants can look a bit scruffy if not pruned annually. Overall, your plant looks 100% – the yellow leaves are just being jettisoned by a healthy, rapidly-growing young plant. Don