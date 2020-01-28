Don’s Expert Answers: When to prune

Question From:

in Varsity Lakes, Varsity Lakes Queensland

Nature of problem:

When to prune

Type of Plant (if known):

Murraya Paniculata

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

prune advice

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy clayish

How often do you water the plant:

every two- three days if it doesn’t rain

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

12

How long since you planted it:

4 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no fertiliser

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoor garden

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I had these planted a few months ago. I had actually asked for more mature plants but this is what came. I want to create a very dense hedge to conceal our front door. These plants have grown a little bit but the gardener that planted them did not give me much advice on how to care for them. I don’t know when to prune them to make them bush our and keep growing taller. I tend to kill more plants than anyone I know. I really don’t want to do that this time. I have googled but to no avail. I need you the Don, to dumb it down for me to give these guys a chance at survival..I see others with great hedges and yes I have hedge envy..please help

Hi ?, The Murayas look healthy and lush. I suggest that you prune off any bits poking out beyond where you want growth. then prune off about 3cm (an inch and a half) from the tips of all branches. Do it now and again after flowering.