Don’s Expert Answers: When to prune

in Varsity Lakes, Varsity Lakes Queensland
When to prune
Murraya Paniculata
prune advice
sandy clayish
every two- three days if it doesn’t rain
12
4 months
no fertiliser
outdoor garden
ground
none
I had these planted a few months ago. I had actually asked for more mature plants but this is what came. I want to create a very dense hedge to conceal our front door. These plants have grown a little bit but the gardener that planted them did not give me much advice on how to care for them. I don’t know when to prune them to make them bush our and keep growing taller. I tend to kill more plants than anyone I know. I really don’t want to do that this time. I have googled but to no avail. I need you the Don, to dumb it down for me to give these guys a chance at survival..I see others with great hedges and yes I have hedge envy..please help
Hi ?, The Murayas look healthy and lush. I suggest that you prune off any bits poking out beyond where you want growth. then prune off about 3cm (an inch and a half) from the tips of all branches. Do it now and again after flowering.