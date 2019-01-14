Don’s Expert Answers: What plant to purchase to act as a privacy screen in narrow tall pots

Question From:

Berin Connell in Bell Post Hill, Geelong Victoria

What plant to purchase to act as a privacy screen in narrow tall pots

Lush, soft, green

None

Garden mix bought from local soil supplier

As often as will be required

Once it reaches over fence height, 3-4hours

Haven’t yet

No

Outdoors

Pot

None

I’ve built 2 planeer boxes measuring 2000mm wide, 400mm deep and 550mm all (as shown in attatched picture). Each hold approximately 250lt of soil. We’re wanting to plant a lush green leafy type screening plant in them, but unsure as to what will work? Something like Tiger grass or nandia domestica?

The boxes are hard up against a fence and under our carport, so until they reach about 1m in height, they won’t receive direct sunlight. Once above fence height they’ll get 3-4 hours of morning sun. They’ll get filtered light through opal laser light for a few hours mid afternoon.

2m of height is between th top of the boxes and carport roof.

We like the tiger grass, but will it work? And given the narrowness of the pots, could we plant smaller bushy plants around the base of them to fill out the base of the plants? Or is the not adequate room for extra plants?

Thank you so much for your time! Its greatly appreciated!

Answer:

Hi Berin, this is a very marginal position to grow plants in, and the planter boxes are not really big enough to give you much privacy. Sorry, but I am at a loss to know what to recommend. Don