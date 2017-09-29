Don’s Expert Answers: Very slow growing, very little progress

Question From:

Sandy Boag in Bouldercombe, Rockhampton Queensland

Nature of problem:

Very slow growing, very little progress

Type of Plant (if known):

Jacaranda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Not growing

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun – 10 hrs

How long since you planted it:

3 yrs

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Only once when planting in ground

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil – mulch

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Sandy, try some Everydrop soil wetter and a fertiliser like Osmocote all purpose. Don

Comments