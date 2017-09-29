Don’s Expert Answers: Very slow growing, very little progress

Question From:
Sandy Boag in Bouldercombe, Rockhampton Queensland
Nature of problem:
Very slow growing, very little progress
Type of Plant (if known):
Jacaranda
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Not growing
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
Weekly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun – 10 hrs
How long since you planted it:
3 yrs
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Only once when planting in ground
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil – mulch
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Sandy, try some Everydrop soil wetter and a fertiliser like Osmocote all purpose. Don