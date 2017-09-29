Don’s Expert Answers: Very slow growing, very little progress

Question From:
Sandy Boag in Bouldercombe, Rockhampton Queensland

Nature of problem:
Very slow growing, very little progress

Type of Plant (if known):
Jacaranda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Not growing

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay

How often do you water the plant:
Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun – 10 hrs

How long since you planted it:
3 yrs

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Only once when planting in ground

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil – mulch

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:
Hi Sandy, try some Everydrop soil wetter and a fertiliser like Osmocote all purpose. Don

Comments

comments

Related Articles