Don’s Expert Answers: Im doing an assignment on lettuce, (My lettuce im growing is cos lettuce) and would love some advice about growing lettuce in this time of year, the best time to do it, and other info about lettuce for the assignment. I need to do a report on how to grow it :)

Question From:

Jacob in Springwood, Springwood New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Im doing an assignment on lettuce, (My lettuce im growing is cos lettuce) and would love some advice about growing lettuce in this time of year, the best time to do it, and other info about lettuce for the assignment. I need to do a report on how to grow it 🙂

Type of Plant (if known):

Cos Lettuce, purple leaves, but green in the 2nd box I planted, some are wilting and brown, but the 1st pot is sprouting beautifully purple leaves

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Not sure if its an illness, but 2nd pot has 2 plants of lettuce, that have wilting leaves.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Mulch, with… I believe loam?

How often do you water the plant:

Almost daily, unless it rains heavily (it does up here).

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Unknown, since im not around them all the time at school.

How long since you planted it:

Almost exactly 2 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, with this liquid fertiliser, dont have a name, and last fertilisation was 3 days ago.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Soapy water to avoid affords. Or whatever they’re called.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Id just like advice on lettuce, as there isn’t many NSW based growing tips, and general tips for cos lettuce :/

Answer:

Hi Jacob, I am struggling with your problem since there isn’t much information in your email for me go on. The soapy water would make lettuce wilt and turn brown. If you failed to fertilise the plants for 2 months as you claim, that would produce very poor growth. By 2 months, the lettuce should have been full grown and harvested. I hope that this helps, Don