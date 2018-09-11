Don’s Expert Answers: stuntedplantslittlegrowthandfew flowers

Question From:
ray horsey in south hurstville, sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
stuntedplantslittlegrowthandfew flowers
Type of Plant (if known):
hyderanga
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
stuntedplantslittlegrowthandfewflowers
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy
How often do you water the plant:
mostlyeverysecondday
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
duringwinterapprox2hourswithametalfencebehindthem
How long since you planted it:
20years?
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no,noyknowingwhattogivethem
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
cuttingback,usedtobeabout1.5mhighnow.6m
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
appliedcolorchgangerabout3yearsago,flowersnowseveralcolorsandfew
Answer:
Hi Ray, I don’t know what your problem is. You don’t mention how many hours of sunlight the plants get during the growing seasons (how much sun they get in Winter is irrelevant since the plants have no leaves during winter). Hydrangeas need about 4-5 hours of dappled light during the growing season. They hate full midday sun. You didn’t mention if the plants ever flowered well in their current position in the past, so all that I can suggest is that you apply a soil wetting agent like Every Drop in case your soil is water-repelling. Good luck, Don