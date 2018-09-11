Don’s Expert Answers: stuntedplantslittlegrowthandfew flowers

Question From:

ray horsey in south hurstville, sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

stuntedplantslittlegrowthandfew flowers

Type of Plant (if known):

hyderanga

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

stuntedplantslittlegrowthandfewflowers

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

mostlyeverysecondday

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

duringwinterapprox2hourswithametalfencebehindthem

How long since you planted it:

20years?

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no,noyknowingwhattogivethem

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

cuttingback,usedtobeabout1.5mhighnow.6m

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

appliedcolorchgangerabout3yearsago,flowersnowseveralcolorsandfew

Answer:

Hi Ray, I don’t know what your problem is. You don’t mention how many hours of sunlight the plants get during the growing seasons (how much sun they get in Winter is irrelevant since the plants have no leaves during winter). Hydrangeas need about 4-5 hours of dappled light during the growing season. They hate full midday sun. You didn’t mention if the plants ever flowered well in their current position in the past, so all that I can suggest is that you apply a soil wetting agent like Every Drop in case your soil is water-repelling. Good luck, Don